If you didn’t like the idea of moving Halloween from October 31 to the last Saturday of the month, don’t worry because the group behind that movement is now proposing a new idea.
On Wednesday, the Halloween & Costume Association proposed a new holiday that would extend the spooky celebrations: National Trick or Treat Day. They say it would take place on the last Saturday of October.
The petition called for Halloween to be moved to the last Saturday of the month and collected more than 100,000 signatures.
According to the Change.org petition, the organization plans to partner with Party City to launch the #ALLoween campaign to promote the new holiday. The campaign hits stores on Friday, September 13.