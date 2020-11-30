Lincoln

Red paint was splashed onto the statue of Abraham Lincoln at Monroe Street and Main Avenue. The vandalism was discovered Thursday morning.

 Spokesman-Review photo by JESSE TINSLEY

SPOKANE, Wash. -- An autonomous group claimed responsibility for the Thanksgiving vandalizations to Spokane's Lincoln Statue, as well as multiple other statues and monuments across the U.S. 

At least four states reported local monuments being vandalized over the Thanksgiving holiday, with many painted red with the words 'Land Back' and 'Pioneers Statue.' 

The vandalizations were reported in Oregon, Washington, Minnesota, and Illinois. In Spokane, the Abraham Lincoln statue was painted red with paint and was discovered by residents early Thursday morning. 

According to CNN, no arrests have been made in the Minnesota, Illinois, and Spokane incidents. The investigation is ongoing. 

