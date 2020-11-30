SPOKANE, Wash. -- An autonomous group claimed responsibility for the Thanksgiving vandalizations to Spokane's Lincoln Statue, as well as multiple other statues and monuments across the U.S.
At least four states reported local monuments being vandalized over the Thanksgiving holiday, with many painted red with the words 'Land Back' and 'Pioneers Statue.'
The vandalizations were reported in Oregon, Washington, Minnesota, and Illinois. In Spokane, the Abraham Lincoln statue was painted red with paint and was discovered by residents early Thursday morning.
According to CNN, no arrests have been made in the Minnesota, Illinois, and Spokane incidents. The investigation is ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.