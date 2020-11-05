Doctors across Idaho drafted a letter to Governor Brad Little calling for a statewide mask mandate
 
The group of doctors are a part of the State of Idaho Disaster Medical Advisory Committee, or SIDMAC, the committee is made up of health professionals who define the state standards of care in the event the state's health care capacity hits its limit.
 
They are begging the governor for a mandate because they said their health care systems are overwhelmed.
 
The committee includes a doctor from Kootenai Health, which has been warning of hospital capacity for weeks.
 
"We simply do not have the personnel to safely maintain our usual standards of care under current circumstances," members of SIDMAC wrote, "Since this is now a statewide issue, transfer of patients from one strained facility to another has become increasingly difficult."
 
They say that implementing a mask mandate, would help ease the load at hospitals as well as the number of cases.
 
"With asymptomatic spread, those individuals who refuse to mask are endangering their fellow citizens, particularly and unnecessarily the vulnerable among us. Analysis indicates that a masking mandate can cut cases by nearly half, preventing the upward spiral of cases we are experiencing," wrote SIDMAC.
 
In North Idaho, members of the community have been vocal about that they are against a mask mandate.
 
They believe it takes away their personal freedom.
 
The committee acknowledges that but thinks a mask mandate is worth it:
 
"We realize instituting a masking mandate will incur the wrath of some portions of the population, but evidence suggests over 75% of the population would be supportive and the small radical fringe who would oppose such a mandate have no right to endanger the rest of the population," SIDMAC wrote.
 
They also mention in their letter that they wrote to Governor Little previously asking for a mask mandate, and he never responded.
 
Governor Little has made clear since the begging of the pandemic that he supports masks, but that he thinks mask mandates should be up to local regions because each community knows their situation best.

