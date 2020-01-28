NEW YORK - A group of three friends in New York City are pledging to watch the movie "Cats" for 24 hours in an effort to raise money for a non-profit.
According to their GoFundMe page, Steve Kendall, Emily Lind and Kris Imperati have already seen the 2019 film several times. "Now they want to channel their bad choices into something good."
If they're able to raise $15,000 for the New York non-profit Housing Works, they'll watch the movie for 24 hours straight and live stream their progress.
Home Works provides services to homeless and low-income New Yorkers living with HIV/AIDS or at-risk of infection.
Their GoFundMe page can be viewed HERE.
