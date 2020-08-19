SPOKANE, Wash. - Another march is planned in Downtown Spokane this weekend as more citizens look to continue making a stand against child trafficking.
The "Save the Children" march is planned on Saturday, Aug. 22, beginning at 9 a.m. in Spokane Riverfront Park. The event page says the Spokane event is part of an 100-city march and described as a peaceful rally.
Organizers are asking participants to gather around the big red wagon at 8:45 a.m. before distributing signs and marching through parts of Downtown Spokane.
"For those who don’t know what pure evil is happening in this world today, please do some research on Child Sex Trafficking and Human Trafficking then make the right choice by coming to the rally to advocate for the innocent," an event description reads.
A separate but similar event is also planned Saturday in the Riverfront Park area.
Around 100 people held a march geared towards ending child trafficking back on Aug. 9 in the downtown area as well.
This Saturday's 9 a.m. event has over 150 RSVPs and hundreds more interested.
More information about how to identify and prevent child trafficking is available here.
