SPOKANE, Wash. - Both anger and celebration were seen in Spokane and north Idaho today following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
While nothing will change in Washington state, abortion will become illegal in Idaho in just 30 days, which means Washington will soon see an influx of women from Idaho crossing state lines for reproductive health care.
Today, hundreds gathered and held a protest over the ruling at the federal courthouse in Spokane, where strong emotions and high tensions made an impactful statement.
Literally written on the streets was the simple command: vote. Signs reading, "Blood will be on your hands," and, "Keep your Bible off my body," were seen, and drums and chants rose up from the crowd, emphatically stating, "We will not go back."
Public Affairs for Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho (PPGWNI) says they have already seen one in four patients in Washington come from out of state. Health providers are expecting an almost 400% increase of out of state patients, which is why Planned Parenthood says they're hiring, hoping to expand services to coordinate a way for out-of-state patients to receive the care they need.
Transportation, lodging, and payment issues loom large, but there will be a fund established to address the burden.
"Really, what we're seeing is a cruel, out-of-touch minority in this country try and control what the majority believes and wants, and they're not going to stop at abortion," says Paul Dillon, Vice President of PPGWNI.
He warns the decision is not just about abortion access. "This case has opened up the doors to contraception, to marriage equality, all the things that we value, and they are trying to attack freedom and bodily autonomy at any cost."
Dillon says the fight is far from over, and the protestors marching through Spokane agree. In addition to the demonstration today, a march is planned for July. Over the next month, rallies and other events are also being planned in a 'Month of Action.'
Some were enthusiastic with the decision, however.
“Today we celebrate 50 years of incredible effort to reverse a flawed 1973 ruling from an activist Supreme Court that violated states’ rights guaranteed by the 10th amendment,” the Idaho Republican Party said in a statement. “That power is now rightfully returned to the states.”
In Spokane, some groups also showed support, including the Family of Faith Community Church.
“It’s a great decision. We’re grateful because we believe that at conception they are humans, they’re babies,” Pastor Green said.
In cases of rape, incest, or when the mother's life is at risk, Green stated, "That’s a hard thing. I understand that, but I still believe that the little baby in there doesn’t have anything to do with what that person did to that woman."