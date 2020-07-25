SPOKANE, Wash., - I-90 drivers had a slightly different view than usual on Saturday.
Two groups stood on the Sprague and Liberty Lake pedestrian overpasses with "Support Police" signs and flags. Organizer Carol Snyder said it is their way of saying thank you to law enforcement. She was thrilled to see how many people came out for the event and how many cars honked and cheered as they went past.
"Our law enforcement is so important to us and we support them and everybody needs to get behind the police," Snyder said. "They do enough for us."
Snyder is planning more flag waving events to show solidarity with local officers. One will take place on August 10th at the Spokane Valley Precinct and another on September 11 at the Sprague and Liberty Lake pedestrian overpasses. Both events are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on their respective days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.