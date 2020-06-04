COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Despite some gatherings across the country getting out of hand with rioting and looting, protests in Coeur d'Alene remained peaceful.
On Thursday, June 4, a group of approximately 150 people walked through downtown Coeur d'Alene, the city center and past restaurants full of people to spread their message. Cars honked in support, diners on patios also expressed their approval and armed citizens stood outside businesses following the group.
KHQ's Cory Howard was at the scene and saw, not two opposing sides but rather, one group with a message and another group working with them to ensure that message was peacefully heard.
Both groups worked together as one to make sure Thursday's protest remained peaceful. In fact, Coeur d'Alene's Police Chief took to social media earlier in the day to thank those participating in the gatherings with this message:
"On behalf of the men and women of the Coeur d'Alene Police Department, I would like to express our sincere appreciation for those who have participated in peacefully letting their voices be heard over the past few days. The people of North Idaho continue to demonstrate through their respectful discourse and assembly that we are truly home to the best people and the best community in the United States of America. Over the past few days of respectful gatherings, there have been no reported violent acts that have plagued the rest of our country.
"The Coeur d'Alene Police Department absolutely respects our First Amendment rights to peacefully assemble and exercise free speech, and from everyone in uniform that stands beside you, 'THANK YOU!'
-Lee White"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.