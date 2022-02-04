SPOKANE, Wash. - Rivalry week for high school basketball is here! Here's what you need to know before you go into the games at the Spokane Arena.

The Rubber Chicken--Lewis and Clark versus Ferris on Monday, Feb. 7
 
Spokane Public Schools is requiring anyone who wants to attend the game to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken 72 hours within the event.
 
For high school students--there are a few more steps to take.
 
Students will be provided with a COVID test and an attestation form.
 
They will need to take the test then fill out the form and bring it with them to the Spokane arena to get in. Everyone in attendance will also have to wear a mask.
 
This also goes for Thursday's game on Feb. 10 - Groovy Shoes, North Central versus Shadle Park as they are in the Spokane Public School District.
 
 
Stinky Sneaker -- University versus Central Valley on Tuesday, Feb. 8
 
Those 12 and up will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.
 
They are also requiring everyone in attendance to wear a mask.
 
 
Golden Throne -- East Valley versus West Valley on Wednesday, Feb. 9
 
No COVID test or proof of vaccinations will be required, but those in attendance will be required to wear a mask when in the arena.
 
Central Valley School District said when working with Spokane Regional Health District they did not make the requirement for COVID tests or vaccines based on the size of the school district.

