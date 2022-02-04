SPOKANE, Wash. - Rivalry week for high school basketball is here! Here's what you need to know before you go into the games at the Spokane Arena.
GSL Rivalry Week returns, provides guidelines for events
The Rubber Chicken--Lewis and Clark versus Ferris on Monday, Feb. 7
Spokane Public Schools is requiring anyone who wants to attend the game to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken 72 hours within the event.
For high school students--there are a few more steps to take.
Students will be provided with a COVID test and an attestation form.
They will need to take the test then fill out the form and bring it with them to the Spokane arena to get in. Everyone in attendance will also have to wear a mask.
This also goes for Thursday's game on Feb. 10 - Groovy Shoes, North Central versus Shadle Park as they are in the Spokane Public School District.
Stinky Sneaker -- University versus Central Valley on Tuesday, Feb. 8
Those 12 and up will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.
They are also requiring everyone in attendance to wear a mask.
Golden Throne -- East Valley versus West Valley on Wednesday, Feb. 9
No COVID test or proof of vaccinations will be required, but those in attendance will be required to wear a mask when in the arena.
Central Valley School District said when working with Spokane Regional Health District they did not make the requirement for COVID tests or vaccines based on the size of the school district.
Tags
alikens
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Current Contests
Nominate a deserving couple to win a stunning diamond engagement ring by Jewelry Design Center. The proposal will be pre-recorded and aired during halftime of the Big Game airing on February 13th on KHQ!
Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
36°
Mostly Cloudy
38° / 28°
6 PM
36°
7 PM
35°
8 PM
34°
9 PM
33°
10 PM
33°
Most Popular
Articles
- Beloved Spokane cashier passes away, outpouring of support shocks daughter
- Retired WSP Trooper, Robert LaMay, dies at 51
- 'These are people holding our packages essentially hostage': Multiple North Idaho, Spokane viewers report issues with delivery company OnTrac
- Spokane Valley artist gaining serious attention with not-so-serious art
- Meetup at Spokane Valley motel turns violent kidnapping
- One dead, one in hospital following shooting in Post Falls
- Fairchild AFB responds to Manito Park assault allegations
- From the Ashes: Burger joint back in business after devastating fire took down six CdA establishments
- EXCLUSIVE: 'Let us live our lives again': Jonathan Bingle maintains stance despite council censure
- Spokane County Prosecutor, Larry Haskell, faces scrutiny following wife's racist posts
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
© Copyright 2022 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.