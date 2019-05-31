GU's biggest basketball fan gets special surprise from Spike at a Mt. Spokane Pep Rally

SPOKANE, Wash. - If you think you're a big Gonzaga basketball fan, one Mt. Spokane High School student might have you beat.
Robbie Shogan has been wearing his Zag gear every day for the past ten years. Robbie is moving on from Mt. Spokane at the end of the year, but at Friday's pep rally, he got an incredible going away present.
For most, a shirt is just a shirt. But for Robbie, it's something much more. Robbie is mentally disabled, but wearing a GU shirt everyday is something that makes him feel safe.
"He's 6'5; if he wasn't disabled, there's a good chance he might be playing on the team," Juli Shogan, Robbie's mother, said.
Shogan said her son loves the bulldogs, but not necessarily GU's mascot, Spike.
"This is going to go really good, or really bad, because he's not a real fan of dressed up characters," Shogan said.
Spike came running out as Robbie's name was called to join him in center court. To Shogan's surprise, the two were best buds. Well, at least for a moment. But Robbie looked pretty happy wearing his new GU shirt.
Shogan said the Mead School District means everything to her. Not just the teachers, but Robbie's classmates too.
"Never as a mom, never once, did I have to worry about how are those kids going to treat him," Shogan said.
Inviting Spike to the rally was her idea, and her way of showing her appreciation to Robbie's graduating class.
"So this is like a treat for them as well, and a way as us as the Shogan family to say thank you for watching over our boy," Shogan said.