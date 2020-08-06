AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Starting at least by March 28, federal prosecutors say Airway Heights Corrections guard Michael Mattern, inmate Joseph Burnett, and a woman named Brandy Lorentzen conspired to sneak drugs into the corrections center to sell to other inmates.
Specifically, the three are accused of bringing in meth, heroin, and suboxone. The plot was interrupted by federal agents on July 20. Mattern had been in the Spokane County Jail on a federal hold, but shortly after his arrest he was released from jail. He appeared in federal court on Aug. 5 and pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, which could land him behind bars for 100 years.
Joseph Burnett remains in custody at Airway Heights Corrections and faces up to 65 years if convicted on all charges. At this time it does not appear that Brandy Lorentzen has been arrested.
In a criminal complaint filed by an FBI agent, Michael Mattern is accused of possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Multiple criminal informants were said to have informed investigators that a corrections officer in the facility's "R" Unit was bringing Suboxone and other contraband into the facility. Some of those informants specifically identified Mattern.
Those allegations prompted an investigation into Mattern, which led to evidence that his status as a corrections officer has been compromised and that he'd been bringing in the controlled substances in exchange for money, drugs and sex, according to the complaint.
The investigation was aided by the knowledge that general visitation to all correctional facilities has been suspended since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the only practical way for inmates to obtain contraband, including controlled substances, was through Department of Corrections employees.
The complaint alleges that AHCC inmate Joseph Burnett would call contacts outside the prison and use a coded language to discuss controlled substances and transactions. During those conversations, they referred to someone they called "Goldy" or "Gold Car Guy." Investigators believe that Mattern is that person, based on the fact that he drives a gold Nissan Altima.
Investigators believe that Burnett was coordinating drug buys through a woman named Brandy Lorentzen, who would meet Mattern in store parking lots and give him drugs, which Mattern would then sneak into jail.
Based on information gathered from summaries of Burnett's calls and surveillance of Mattern, law enforcement officers arrested Matteern within the AHCC on Monday, July 20. While searching his person, officers recovered his lunchbox, inside which was a tobacco tin. Inside the tin were two rubber gloves containing small Ziplock baggies that held a white crystalline substance. That substance tested presumptively positive for methamphetamine.
In an interview with the FBI agent, Mattern acknowledge that he received $1,000 from one of Burnett's known contacts, which lined up with jail calls.
Mattern has been a corrections officer at AHCC since August of 2000.
