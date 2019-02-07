Gucci apologizes after social media users say sweater resembles blackface

FLORENCE, Italy - Gucci is apologizing after a wool sweater has been pulled from their line due to complaints it resembles blackface makeup.
The Italian company posted a statement on Twitter Wednesday apologizing for the sweater and saying quote:
"We are fully committed to increasing diversity throughout our organization and turning this incident into a powerful learning moment for the Gucci team and beyond."
The company has now pulled the turtleneck from their shelves which was made to cover the nose and includes a red cut-out for the mouth.
This is far from the first time a high-end fashion brand was accused of being culturally or racially insensitive.
Back in December, Prada received backlash for key chains they were selling that featured a character that resembled a monkey with large red lips.