Nathan Matzinger arrested
Chris Westover

A Coeur d’Alene man is now behind bars after being accused of sneaking into a seven-year-old girl's bed, molesting her, and then running away before police would catch him.

Nathan Matzinger, 29, was arrested Saturday by police and charged with lewd conduct with a minor and second-degree kidnapping.

The seven-year-old girl's mother, Dez Davis, and her boyfriend, Chris Westover say Matzinger was staying at their house for a few days.

The couple says after Matzinger assaulted their daughter, she ran downstairs to tell them what happened.

Matzinger is currently being held on a $200,000 bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

KHQ’s Adam Mayer will have more on this story coming up Monday night.

Tags

Recommended for you