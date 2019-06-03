A Coeur d’Alene man is now behind bars after being accused of sneaking into a seven-year-old girl's bed, molesting her, and then running away before police would catch him.
Nathan Matzinger, 29, was arrested Saturday by police and charged with lewd conduct with a minor and second-degree kidnapping.
The seven-year-old girl's mother, Dez Davis, and her boyfriend, Chris Westover say Matzinger was staying at their house for a few days.
The couple says after Matzinger assaulted their daughter, she ran downstairs to tell them what happened.
Matzinger is currently being held on a $200,000 bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Monday afternoon.
After the alleged sexual assault, Matzinger ran away from the couples home. According to court documents, @CdAPD officers and US Marshals pulled Matzinger over in Highway 95 and arrested him. Westover captured pictures of the arrest @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/HB1Eejfbw2— Adam Mayer (@KHQAdam) June 3, 2019