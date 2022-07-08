WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - After nearly two decades, the man responsible for multiple rapes in Pullman in 2003 and 2004 has pled guilty.
 
The Pullman community is finally breathing a long-held sigh of relief, thanks to the persistent work of detectives, as well as a new investigative technique.
 
"As things shifted around within the department, people kept a focus on it, and it was that determination and grit, both by the PPD [Pullman Police Department] and the survivors, that brings us to where we are today," said Dan LeBeau, the Whitman County Chief Deputy Prosecutor.
 
LeBeau has been with the Whitman County Prosecutor's Office for 16 years and has been haunted by this case since before even he took office.
 
"It's been a case I've been aware of my whole career, here at the office, and I went to law school locally, so I actually heard about the case when I was living in the area," he recalled. "It's certainly one of those things that's hung out there over everybody's head for a really long time."
 
The case began November 2003, after a woman told Pullman Police she was raped at gunpoint in her home.
 
Months later in March of 2004, two Pullman women reported a man had raped one of them and tied up the other.
 
From these incidents, detectives had DNA, just not a name. So for 19 years, with no suspect identified, the case went cold.
 
"They really never stopped looking. They always kept it open," LeBeau said. "One of the original investigating officers carried DNA swabs with him everywhere he went, just in case something would pop up and he might be able to do something about it."
 
For a time, the investigation hit a frustrating wall. "They investigated a lot of people. They investigated every lead they had," said LeBeau.
 
 
"A couple years ago, they heard about something called forensic genetic genealogy."
 
With funding support from the Washington State Attorney General, Pullman Police brought in experts. From there, officers were then able to connect 47-year-old Kenneth Downing to the crime scene through his DNA.
 
Downing's arrest ended the decades long investigation, bringing not only justice served for the victims and the community, but closure too.

"It's an incredible feeling to know that the survivors, they can kind of put this behind them now, or at least an aspect of it I think will help bring them closure," LeBeau said.
 
Downing is looking at a life sentence with an opportunity to parole after 17 to 23 years. His parole hearing is set for mid-August.
 
If paroled, Downing will be under supervision for the rest of his life. He'll also have to register as a sex offender and will be under lifetime protection orders for the survivors.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!