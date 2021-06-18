Guinness World Records has shared a statement on social media reflecting on the death of Alex Harvill, a stunt rider who died Friday due to injuries he suffered during a crash at the Moses Lake Air Show.
We are saddened to learn of the passing of record holder and motorcycle stunt rider, Alex Harvill. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/Ayh4Gzfn99— Guinness World Records (@GWR) June 18, 2021
Harvill was attempting to break a world record with a jump of over 350 feet, and crashed while going through one of his practice runs.
