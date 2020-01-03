SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Gun & Knife Show is in town this weekend at the Spokane County Fair & Expo Center.
The Wes Knodel Gun & Knife Show will be happening Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 4-5 in Suite 1 at 404 N Havana St. Saturday's show is from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., while Sunday's show will be open from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Admission to the show is $8 per day, and those 12 and under can get in free with an adult. All major credit cards are accepted at the show.
"WES KNODEL GUN SHOWS INC. is committed to bringing you "HIGH QUALITY", enjoyable, family friendly, gun and knife shows," the website reads. "We have produced primarily gun and knife shows since 1995 and look to acquire exciting new locations in the years to come."
For more info on vendors, exhibitors and lodging arrangements, visit this link: http://www.wesknodelgunshows.com/spokane-wa.html
The Gun & Knife show is scheduled to return to Spokane in April, June, September October and December.
