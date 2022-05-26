SPOKANE, Wash. - Google search queries for gun safety classes spiked nationwide following Tuesday's fatal shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
According to Google Trends, searches for firearm safety courses became twice as popular in the hours following the shooting compared to the days before the shooting.
Related searches that also spiked include 'firearm safety certificate' and 'background checks," and states that searched for safety classes the most include Massachusetts, Washington, Hawaii, New Hampshire, and California.
If you're interested in taking a gun safety course or brushing up on your gun safety knowledge, most law enforcement agencies in your county offer free or paid courses.
In Spokane County, you can take the basic firearm safety course offered by the Spokane County Sheriff's Office. Washington state does not require you to complete a gun safety course before applying for your concealed weapons permit.
The Idaho Sheriffs' Association offers a basic concealed firearm safety course required to earn your concealed carry license.