SPOKANE, Wash. - Another violent weekend in Spokane left four people wounded in two separate shootings on April 9.
One northside shooting on east Queen just after midnight on Saturday left a man in serious but stable condition.
Less than an hour later, another shooting. An unrelated drive-by outside Lucky’s Irish Pub on Sprague ended with three people were shot. Two remain in critical condition, according to court documents. The third victim is left with serious injury to her leg after a bullet fractured her shin bone.
These two shootings, one after another, paint a grim picture that reflects 2022 crime as a whole. Spokane Police Department says the number of shootings so far this year surpasses the total reported in all of 2018. And already, 2022 surpasses last year's numbers from the same time frame.
Shootings by year (per SPD):
2018: 36
2021: 151
2022: 46
Shootings by year, to date (per SPD):
2021: 38
2022: 46
As far as why we are seeing an increase in shootings, SPD Corporal Nick Briggs says there is no singular reason.
"There have been some instances which seem to have a gang nexus, there have been instances that seem to have a drug nexus, there have been domestic violence incidents,” Cpl. Briggs explained. “So when we are looking at all of these things occurring, finding one method to combat this trend is difficult because it is a not singular issue that we can put our hand on and say, 'This is what we need to do to fix it.'"
Solving the crime spike is undoubtedly a difficult task, but one the City and Mayor Nadine Woodward say is worth fighting for. And so, a task force is being assembled by the City to help prevent the violence and ultimately save lives.
"Discussing who is going to be at the table, and how we can be more proactive about preventing these, I will tell you that I think our police department is doing a fabulous job of investigating and solving the vast majority of these shootings, and they are doing it very, very quickly," Mayor Woodward said.
SPD is solving these crimes at a high rate, but that doesn’t bring back the people—the loved ones—who lost their lives. Which only underscores the importance of this task force, as well as an additional task force Woodward said she is working on to address mental health needs in our community.
"I stood up a task force on mental health just to address what we are seeing in our community, especially with youth," Woodward said. "We are seeing more violent behavior with youth [and] drive-by shootings committed by youth. So now we need to look at that aspect, too, by calling all the stakeholders and the experts together to see what are some of the gaps in the system, and what kind of help and services do we need to direct people too."