WASHINGTON D.C. - Several lawmakers in the U.S. have chimed in after Thursday night's mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis. Eight people were killed and several more were injured. Right now, police are still working to identify the gunman, who killed himself.
Now, President Joe Biden is responding, just a week after calling on the Department of Justice to better protect Americans from gun violence.
"I also urged Congress to hear the call of the American people - including the vast majority of gun owners - to enact commonsense gun violence prevention legislation, like universal background checks and a ban of weapons of war and high-capacity magazines."
The president said he and Vice President Kamala Harris were briefed by the homeland security team about last night's shooting.
"Today's briefing is just the latest in a string of tragedies, following closely after gunmen firing bullets in broad day light at spas in and around Atlanta, Georgia a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, a home in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and so many other shootings," Biden said.
Joe Biden has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff.
"Gun violence is an epidemic in America," Biden said. "But we should not accept it. We must act."