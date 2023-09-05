MOSCOW, Idaho - A man suspected of firing shots in the area near south Almon Street in Moscow was taken into custody Tuesday morning after an hourslong standoff with police.
The shelter-in-place advisory for residents in the area has been lifted.
"Thank you to everyone in our community for your patience and assistance," Moscow PD wrote on their Facebook page.
Updated: Sept. 9 at 8:30 a.m.
Some Moscow residents have been issued a shelter-in-place warning after police confirmed multiple gunshots were fired in the area around the 100 block of south Almon Street early on Tuesday morning.
Current road closures include:
- Pullman Hwy to A Street
- Washington Street to Lilly Street
- A Street and Pullman Road at Line Street
- A Street at C Street
- North Main Street at D Street
- Asbury and Almon at Sixth Street
- Third Street west of Main Street
The public is advised to avoid the area at this time, and residents near the scene are advised to shelter in place.
According to Moscow PD, there appears to be only one suspect barricaded inside his residence. Police are attempting to take the gunman into custody.