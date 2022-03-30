SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley police say one woman has been hospitalized after she was shot at the Red Top Motel in Spokane Valley. Police say the victim and another person were inside a motel room and the shooter opened fire from outside the motel room, through the door.
The woman was hit, the person she was with was not. Police say the shooter then got into a vehicle and took off before police arrived. That suspect remains on the run right now. Police say this does not appear to be a random shooting, but stressed that this is very early on in the investigation.
Trent Avenue has been closed all afternoon around the Red Top Motel, and will likely remain closed until at least 5 p.m.
Police are asking anyone who may have surveillance footage near that area to please contact Crime Check at 509-456-2233.
Last Updated: March 30 at 12:17 p.m.
Police have shut down E. Trent Avenue at N. Park Road for an investigation.
KHQ is on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.