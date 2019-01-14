The Kettle Falls police chief had 29 guns stolen from his home, conducted an impromptu investigation on his own for about a week, then officially reported it to a law enforcement agency last spring, according to a report by the Spokesman-Review.

Kettle Falls Mayor John Ridlington said the article surprised him and claimed he was aware of the missing guns from the beginning.

"He wanted to try a little bit of stuff at home on his own, but he told me right away when it happened and kept me in the loop. So, I'm a little surprised at how it's made the front page of the newspaper," Ridlington said.

Ridlington said he stands by Kettle Falls Police Chief Chris Courchene.

"The police chief is the victim here. He's the one who had some stuff stolen," Ridlington said.

Court documents show Courchene "noticed something was off" on April 6, 2018. He looked in his gun safe, saw 29 guns gone (along with the keys to the safe), according to court documents.

For the next seven days, Courchene didn't report the firearms missing to any law enforcement agency. Instead, he "put feelers out to his informants to determine if anyone knew of a large gun theft," according to documents.

Courchene was eventually contacted by an anonymous person, claiming he had information on Courchene's missing guns. Documents show Courchene agreed to pay $250.00 for the information and sent an informant to meet with the anonymous source. The source showed pictures of Courchene's guns and gave back the keys to Courchene's gun safe, according to documents.

The anonymous source contacted Courchene, who agreed to pay $1,000 for the return of all his guns. Documents show Courchene sent the money with an informant on April 10, 2018. When the informant met with the anonymous source, he provided one handgun back and told the informant he would contact him again for the rest of the firearms.

The anonymous source never contacted Courchene ever again, according to documents.

"Internally, everything's been taken care of. There was never an issue there, that was his private life," Mayor Ridlington said, who constantly repeated that Courchene has his utmost trust.

However, documents also show Courchene was only able to provide serial numbers for 10 of the 29 stolen firearms.

So far, only 1 has been recovered: the handgun purchased by Couchene for $1,000, according to documents.

"It's scary to have them out there. It shouldn't have happened. Yes, we do hold police to a higher standard, but he hasn't broken any laws or anything... You could look at 1639 a little bit, but I don't think he'd be held responsible," Ridlington said.

He wouldn't be, according to Kristen Ellingboe with The Alliance for Gun Responsibility. While there is an incentive to report a gun stolen within five days of discovering it stolen, Ellingboe said there isn't a legal requirement to report stolen firearms in I-1639.

"It is not an enforceable mechanism on its own, but it's an incentive to get folks to securely store their weapons and report anything on this as soon as possible," Ellingboe said.

However, turning the incentive into a legal requirement is one of multiple goals for The Alliance for Gun Responsibility in 2019, so far being referred to as the 'Lost and Stolen Firearms' bill. The organization's 2019 agenda states:

"The Lost and Stolen Firearms bill will follow the example of a growing number of cities in Washington by requiring owners to alert law enforcement that their weapon may now be on the black market."

Those changes would occur on the state level, but are any potential changes coming to Kettle Falls?

No... unless you count what's already been learned, according to Mayor Ridlington.

"I think we all learned and if we had a do-over on it, he would report it right away. Hindsight's 20/20... Chris does a good job here. He reports on time, is very serious about his job and does a good job. I can count on him," Ridlington said.

Kettle Falls Police Chief Chris Courchene did not return our request for comment.