A Spokane woman is dealing with the aftermath of a shooting near her home last week that she never could have anticipated.
Alexandra Pearson lives in a home near 1st Avenue and Madelia. She said she's had issues with people coming on to her property before, but things reached a new level on Wednesday. She heard her front door open and realized a terrifying situation in her neighborhood had literally wound up on her doorstep.
"There was a gentleman laying in my home full of blood," Pearson said. "My dog was going crazy trying to bite the gentleman, my daughter restrained him and told the guy to get out of the house."
The man had several gunshot wounds and allegedly ran to her home from an apartment across the street. He left her home and Pearson called the police, but he also left her yard and home covered in blood.
"There was so much blood. It's a trigger," Pearson said. "I wanted to press charges. The police told me I could not press charges for breaking and entering due to the fact that the gentleman was hurt."
The Spokane Police Department told KHQ forced entry into someone's home without their permission is absolutely a crime in most scenarios. SPD officer Terry Prenuninger said this particular situation has a complicating factor: the victim's intent.
"In the case you're describing, it sounds as if the person was truly seeking aid, they sought aid, they didn't do anything other than seek aid." Preuninger said. "To enter into that property may not have met the elements of a crime."
On top of everything, Pearson's landlord Kurt Feuersinger was only an hour away from finishing a protective fence in her front yard when the day's events unfolded. He said the fence cost him $2500 and cleaning up Pearson's home cost another $1200. The Spokane Police Department said the cost of scene clean up usually falls to the property owner in these types of situations.
Feuersinger said he wants answers and justice for his tenant.
"It's absolutely awful because she has enough problems as it is, and to have to live in fear is just not acceptable," Feuersinger said. "I'm trying to provide the best living situation that I can but I can only do so much. It takes police to get problems out of the neighborhood and work with the community to do something about it."
He said Pearson has complained about strangers coming on to her property for the past eight months. SPD said officers have received and responded to multiple calls about units in the apartment complex, but Pearson is still frustrated that things reached this level at all.
"I can't even have my children here because I don't feel safe and comfortable," Pearson said. "I thank the Lord that we're safe and that my landlord and everyone here has taken time out to come over here and help me."
SPD encourages anyone having problems in their neighborhood to document every time the police are called, every time questionable behavior is observed and anything else that might be relevant to the situation. The department said concerned citizens should take that documentation to their neighborhood resource officers for information on the next steps to take.
