Julian Strawther sends the UCLA Bruins home

Julian Strawther shoots a three-point jumper to give his Bulldogs' the lead with seven seconds to play against UCLA. 

 Torrey Vail for Gonzaga Athletics

SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga star Julian Strawther says he is leaving the men's basketball team and declaring for the NBA Draft.

In a tweet posted on his personal page, Strawther made the announcement.

He also told his family and friends, "your support will never be forgotten."

Strawther has shined on the court for the Gonzaga Bulldogs... including hitting a three-point shot against UCLA to send the team to the Elite 8 this season.

Strawther can still remain NCAA eligible and return to college basketball... as long as he withdraws from the draft by June 1.

