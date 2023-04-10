SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga star Julian Strawther says he is leaving the men's basketball team and declaring for the NBA Draft.
In a tweet posted on his personal page, Strawther made the announcement.
April 10, 2023
He also told his family and friends, "your support will never be forgotten."
Strawther has shined on the court for the Gonzaga Bulldogs... including hitting a three-point shot against UCLA to send the team to the Elite 8 this season.
Strawther can still remain NCAA eligible and return to college basketball... as long as he withdraws from the draft by June 1.