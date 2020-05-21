A few showers will linger in the mountains, otherwise we are trading in the rain for the wind today, with wind gust reaching 35-40 MPH. Daytime highs drop into the the 50's through the end of the week, with another round of showers and brief mountain snow moving in on Friday.
Skies clear as we head into the weekend and temperatures slowly head into the upper 60's by Sunday and 70's by Memorial Day, with just a few showers expected on Monday.
