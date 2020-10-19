Westerly winds will gust between 30-35 mph around Spokane/CDA and up to 40 mph in central Washington with wind advisories in place from Ellensburg to Vantage from 3 pm to 9 pm today.
Tuesday, we will see mainly sunny skies with a slight drop in temperatures. Tomorrow is your day to get outside and enjoy because the are some BIG changes on the way!
A series of cold fronts will bring a huge drop in temperatures, with daytime highs falling into the 20's and overnight lows in the teens and 20's through the end of the week and the weekend. We are also talking about the "S" word! That's right, we could see some light snow to the valley floors by Friday and Saturday morning! Stay tuned for more on that!
