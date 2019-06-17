Red Flag
Blake Jensen -KHQ Weather Forecaster

Sunny, hot and dry weather has been the trend for the last 8 days across the Inland Northwest, with each afternoon reaching at least into the 80s during that stretch. Well now it looks like a major shift in our weather pattern will bring a big cool-down by midweek.

And while cooler temperatures might sound nice, it'll come with a price. As the cold air rushes in, winds will be picking up. First on Tuesday afternoon with gusts up to 25mph. Not too bad, but still a threat with how dry it's been.

Major Pattern Change

An area of low pressure dropping in from British Columbia will kick up the winds region-wide Wednesday afternoon, as well as bring a threat of thunderstorms across NE Washington and the N. Panhandle. 

Wednesday will really be the day to watch, as winds could gust up to 40mph! Fire Weather Watches and Red Flag Warnings are already in place for Wednesday afternoon, warning that if a fire were to start, conditions would allow it to grow and spread very quickly!

Fire Weather Watches/Warnings

Wednesday will be the most dangerous "fire-weather" day, as winds could gust up to 45mph in parts of Central Washington. 

After Wednesday, we look to settle into a cooler weather pattern as temperatures fall all the way into the 60s by Thursday afternoon, then remain in the 70s, with spotty shower chances into the start of next week!

7Day Forecast

Much cooler temperatures are expected as Summer officially starts on Friday!

Tags

Recommended for you