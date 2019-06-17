Sunny, hot and dry weather has been the trend for the last 8 days across the Inland Northwest, with each afternoon reaching at least into the 80s during that stretch. Well now it looks like a major shift in our weather pattern will bring a big cool-down by midweek.
And while cooler temperatures might sound nice, it'll come with a price. As the cold air rushes in, winds will be picking up. First on Tuesday afternoon with gusts up to 25mph. Not too bad, but still a threat with how dry it's been.
Wednesday will really be the day to watch, as winds could gust up to 40mph! Fire Weather Watches and Red Flag Warnings are already in place for Wednesday afternoon, warning that if a fire were to start, conditions would allow it to grow and spread very quickly!
After Wednesday, we look to settle into a cooler weather pattern as temperatures fall all the way into the 60s by Thursday afternoon, then remain in the 70s, with spotty shower chances into the start of next week!