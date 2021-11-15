64 degrees at SeaTac ties record high for January

SEATTLE, Wash. - A ground stop was temporarily issued at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Monday due to gusty winds. 

According to the FAA, the stop only impacted planes that were in the sky waiting to land.  

The ground stop was only in place for around ten minutes and is now lifted. Flights were delayed around 15 minutes.  

