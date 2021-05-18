A nice mix of sun and clouds today is bringing the chance for some sprinkles across the Inland Northwest this afternoon, as well as the chance for some mountain snow showers. Our big talker today though will be the temperatures and winds!
I hope you enjoyed the warm weather while it lasted as we are seeing daytime highs about 15-20° cooler than yesterday. That puts us in the 60s, about 4-8° below where we should be for this time of the year.
If you already have the tomato plants outside in the pot, you will want to bring them inside tonight. Any flowers in the ground should be covered too as temperatures will drop with clearing skies. From 1AM-8AM Wednesday there is a Freeze Warning that has been issued by the National Weather Service. This stretches from the Northern Cascades to the Panhandle and back down to Spokane. Overnight lows as cold as the upper 20s are expected.
The winds are our other player for the day! If you have long hair just go ahead and pull it back! We are seeing sustained winds in the 20-25mph range with gusts about 30-35mph. Watch your trash can, it could blow down into your neighbor's yard today.