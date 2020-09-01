Sunshine is expected today with dry conditions. We will see gusty winds out there, so ladies a baseball cap might be the way to go for outdoor activities! Temperatures today are pushing above average for this time of the year as we look to top out in the mid 80s. Overnight we drop to the mid 50s.
Tomorrow temperatures will be a bit warmer than today. Widespread 80s and 90s are anticipated. Wind gusts will continue to be around 20mph.
