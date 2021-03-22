Local gyms like Empire Fitness say entering into phase 3 is going to breathe life back into their business, and their clients
Phase 3 started Monday, and Spokane hit the ground running, making the most of the gym's return to 50% capacity.
Until now, gyms could only operate at 25% capacity.
2020 was Empire Fitness' first year in business, and they say it was an uphill battle.
"It was challenging and the main thing that we did right away when we closed asap, online workouts, we were really hopefully at the time no one knew how long we would be closed- it ended going a little longer than anyone anticipated. It was challenging, we lose a lot of clients, people don't feel safe even when you are open- it was hard," said Empire manager, Lindsay Stockton-Braun.
Studio managers say phase 3 couldn't come soon enough.
"We are so excited to be in phase 3, it helps us a lot, with the lower capacity we just cant afford to have class after class with only a certain amount of people coming in- so we are hoping to add more classes and make a schedule that is more workable for our clients," added Stockton-Braun.
So if you are looking to get back into the swing of things, and exercise somewhere outside of your living room- Empire says you can feel safe while attending their yoga, running, or lifting classes.
"Masks in and out of the studio, temperature checks, everything is getting cleaned, we aren't sharing any equipment- it is peoples choice to wear this mask when they workout. Everything is really, really clean we are following al the protocols, got all the filters, the tracking of who comes in and out is very strict, its a pretty safe place to be," the staff said.
After lots of time at home, and plenty of takeout, the majority of Americans have experienced some form of unwanted weight change.
Whether that's up or down, thanks to phase 3, trainers across the state are ready to help you get back to work.
"Especially after a year of not knowing what to do with your home workouts or just feeling lost with your health we provide a lot of those things that get people on track and start prioritizing their health in a life long way."
If you're interested in attending an empire fitness class you click here