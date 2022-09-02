Weather Alert

...An Air Quality Alert in effect through 8 AM PDT Sunday... Washington Department of Ecology in Spokane Washington Department of Ecology in Yakima Colville Confederated Tribes Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency Spokane Tribe The Washington Department of Ecology and local Clean Air Agencies have announced an Air Quality Alert for all of Eastern Washington through 8am Sun, due to risks posed by wildfire smoke. Particulate matter (PM2.5) levels may reach Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups levels, and could reach Unhealthy levels close to wildfires in the area. Air quality concerns will continue for counties with nearby wildfires and we may continue to see smoke from outside the state impacting Eastern Washington. Please visit wasmoke.blogspot.com for real-time air quality levels, and updated smoke forecasts and public health information. Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive groups should take steps to reduce exposure including limit time outside, avoid strenuous outdoor activity, and follow steps for cleaner indoor air. When air quality is Unhealthy everyone should reduce exposure. Limit time outside, avoid strenuous outdoor activity, and follow tips for cleaner air. Burn restrictions are in effect. Visit www.ecology.wa.gov/burnbans for details on local restrictions.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...High temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s expected. This will pose a moderate risk for heat-related illness. * WHERE...Moscow, Plummer, Grand Coulee, Pullman, Harrington, Cheney, Worley, Mohler, Lamona, Odessa, Quincy, Ralston, Coulee Dam, Stratford, La Crosse, Rosalia, Peck, Coeur d'Alene, Tekoa, Wilbur, Nezperce, Craigmont, Hayden, Uniontown, Creston, Colfax, Ephrata, Ritzville, Potlatch, Oakesdale, Waha, Post Falls, Lapwai, Culdesac, Moses Lake, Othello, Genesee, Electric City, Gifford, Kamiah, Coulee City, Rockford, Winchester, Spokane, Davenport, and Lewiston. * WHEN...From Noon today to 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures will increase the risk for heat-related illnesses, especially for those without efficient cooling or adequate hydration. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. &&

...Dry and unstable conditions overnight followed by breezy winds and isolated dry lightning Saturday... .Warm and dry thermal belts in the mountains combined with an unstable atmosphere will lead to the potential for continued fire growth through the night. The arrival of a front on Saturday will bring clouds and cooler temperatures, but also the threat of dry lightning and gusty winds. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR DRY AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS THROUGH THE NIGHT FOLLOWED BY GUSTY WINDS AND THE POTENTIAL FOR DRY LIGHTNING ON SATURDAY... * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 101 Northern and Central Idaho Panhandle (Zone 101), Fire Weather Zone 700 Selkirk Mountains of Northeast Washington (Zone 700), Fire Weather Zone 701 Foothills of Northeast Washington (Zone 701), Fire Weather Zone 706 Waterville Plateau (Zone 706), Fire Weather Zone 707 Western Columbia Basin (Zone 707), Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin -Palouse -Spokane Area (Zone 708) and Fire Weather Zone 709 Lower Palouse -Snake River (Zone 709). * Winds: Southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Localized wind gusts up to 40 mph near dry thunderstorms Saturday afternoon. * Timing: Through Saturday evening. * Relative Humidities: Poor recovery overnight on the ridges and mid-slopes. Sunday afternoon humidity will range from 20 to 30 percent valleys and 25 to 35 percent mountains. Some ridge tops in northeast Washington and north Idaho may experience overnight recoveries of only 15 to 30 percent. * Temperatures: Saturday afternoon temperatures mid 80s to near 90. * Impacts: Poor humidity recovery combined with instability overnight may cause high elevation fires to burn actively through the night. Dry lightning on Saturday could initiate new fires. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&