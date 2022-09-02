SPOKANE, Wash. - In between the sounds of saws and the cascading of concrete at 6th and Magnolia Friday morning, there was a buzzing feeling in the air.
"Good," is how little Trinity McCarthy described it, standing in front of her mom with her sister and brother by her side.
"It's shocking and exciting, and it kind of hit today," Trinity's mom, Kelsey, said, expounding on her daughter's description. "I got a little tear, like, it's real life right now. I'm seeing it and feeling it. My house."
The McCarthy's were watching the next phase of their new home being built as workers poured low carbon concrete into the walls of the foam blocks making up the skeleton of their soon-to-be home.
It's a process that began two years ago, on the same plot of land where tragedy struck.
"There was a beautiful home here, and it burned to the ground," Habitat for Humanity Spokane CEO, Michelle Girardot, explained. "Someone passed away."
In the aftermath of the deadly fire, Girardot and Habitat for Humanity developed a relationship with the ex-wife of the victim, bought the land, and worked tirelessly through all the legal, financial, and environmental issues which arise when rebuilding on the site of a house fire.
"None of that happens very quickly," Girardot added. "That's why we're here."
After overcoming all of the obstacles with the help of national partners, volunteers, and community donors, the frames of what will become two new and uniquely efficient homes at the corner of 6th and Magnolia now stand tall.
"We want to make sure the homes stay affordable long-term, and that includes utilities," Girardot said.
What makes the homes so uniquely energy efficient?
"The concrete producer is using supplemental cementitious materials which reduces the embodied carbon in the concrete," Gregg Lewis from the National Ready Mix Concrete Association saidm, before offering up an explanation even I could understand.
"What you end up with is a home that, over the course of its lifespan, will use very little energy. So very little is needed to heat and cool the home... this is about the most robust, energy efficient wall system that you can build."
It's a new process Habitat for Humanity in Spokane is trying out. It costs a little more upfront, according to Girardot, but because the homes can go up so quickly, it cuts down on labor. This potentially allows them to construct even more homes, while giving the new homeowners further financial relief over time.
"Like many of us, we see the utility bill in January and gasp," Girardot said. "These two families won't have that experience. It will probably be an average of about $40 a month."
"It'll be more cost effective, efficient," Kelsey said of her new home, which is expected to be finished in December. "I'm going to save a ton of money."
But right now, Kelsey and her kids can look at the construction site and envision the future—their new backyard, their mornings together on the porch.
They can see their home.
