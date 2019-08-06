Spokane’s rising rents and low housing vacancy rates are big problems for many residents. Owning a home might seem like an impossible goal, but a local organization has a plan to make that goal a reality.
The Habitat for Humanity Homeownership Program aims to help struggling community members become homeowners, but applicants must meet several criteria to qualify. Those include proving why they need a different housing situation, undergoing a financial evaluation and showing a willingness to help build Habitat homes and work with the organization in other ways.
An information session about the program is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the North Spokane Library on Tuesday, August 6.