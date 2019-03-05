To no surprise following a dominant run through conference play, top-ranked Gonzaga has swept the 2018-19 West Coast Conference postseason awards.
Rui Hachimura was named the WCC Player of the Year Tuesday, and his teammate Brandon Clarke picked up both Newcomer of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honors. Mark Few was named the WCC Coach of the Year as well, the 13th time in his career he's claimed the honor.
The Zags additionally placed a league-high four players on the All-WCC First Team list, including Hachimura, Clarke and guards Josh Perkins and Zach Norvell Jr. No other school in the conference had multiple first-team selections.
Freshman forward Filip Petrusev was named to the All-WCC Freshman team.
Gonzaga is currently 29-2 overall after completing its fifth perfect WCC season at 16-0 last weekend. The Zags have been voted No. 1 in the Associate Press polls for each of the past two weeks. The Bulldogs have won seven WCC regular-season titles in a row.
The WCC tournament will begin on Thursday, with Gonzaga receiving a bye into the semifinals on Monday, March 11.
