MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Tennessee couple said a Ring security camera they placed inside their eight-year-old's bedroom was backed by someone who taunted and talked with their daughter.
The family purchased the Ring camera on Black Friday after another mom recommended the device to Ashley Lemay, according to a report by television station WMC.
The camera was suppose to add a level of protection, serve as a way for Lemay to keep an eye on her three daughters and seem closed by while working overnight shifts.
"I did a lot of research on these before I got them. You know, I really felt like it was safe," Lemay said. "She had one and she was like watching her kids on her phone and I was like ‘oh you can actually speak to them. That’s really neat."
Lemay said the hacker began playing music and talking to her daughter, claiming they were Santa Claus.
"First, what happened I was in the hallway I thought it was my sister because I hear music," Alyssa Lemay, daughter of Ashley said. "It’s like ‘tiptoe through the window.’ So I come upstairs and I hear some banging noise and I am like ‘who is that.'"
Alyssa's father was at home at the time of the incident watching the girls. The voice continued to taunt the 8-year-old Lemay with music and encouraging destructive behavior until her father came in a ended the terror.
"They could have watched them sleeping, changing," Lemay said. "I mean they could have seen all kinds of things."
Ring, a company owned by Amazon, released this statement:
Customer trust is important to us and we take the security of our devices seriously. While we are still investigating this issue and are taking appropriate steps to protect our devices based on our investigation, we are able to confirm this incident is in no way related to a breach or compromise of Ring’s security.
Due to the fact that customers often use the same username and password for their various accounts and subscriptions, bad actors often re-use credentials stolen or leaked from one service on other services. As a precaution, we highly and openly encourage all Ring users to enable two-factor authentication on their Ring account, add Shared Users (instead of sharing login credentials), use strong passwords, and regularly change their passwords.
