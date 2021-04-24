Duane Hagadone, CEO of the Hagadone Corporation, passed away Saturday, according to the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Citing a statement from the family, Hagadone, 88, died at his home in Palm Desert, California.
Hagadone was born and raised in Coeur d'Alene and was instrumental in molding the Lake City into the Pacific Northwest destination that it is today. The Hagadone Corporation was founded in 1976 and under Duane Hagadone's leadership has divisions in real estate, media and publishing, restaurants, marine, and hospitality, including the Coeur d'Alene Resort and Golf Course.
The cause of Hagadone's death has not been released, but according to the Coeur d'Alene Press, funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days.