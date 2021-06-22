Hagadone Corporation breaks ground on new $15 million dry stack boat facility

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - Throughout the pandemic we saw people leaving major cities like Seattle and heading to cities like Spokane and Coeur d’Alene, for many reasons but one of the biggest ones is a success ability to the outdoors and recreational activities.
It’s no secret people love Coeur d’Alene because of the access to the lake and according to the Hagadone Corporation access is going to be even better because they’re spending $15 million on a 60-foot tall building to house hundreds of boats.
The census bureau says Idaho’s population increased to 1.79 million people from 1.75 million over the last 12 months, in 2020, Kootenai County received 109 applications for construction of small to midsized subdivisions, that’s an increase of more than 200%
To put it simply, people want to live here. As people move here they buy boats, and the marina says due to COVID they saw a massive influx of people purchasing boats.
The Hagadone Corporation on Friday broke ground on a new $15 million dry stack facility, the 60-foot tall structure, which will be 47,700+ sq ft of indoor storage space.
It will have the ability to house 380 boats within a five-story custom racking system.
All of the boats are going to be moved by a custom-built forklift, and just as a fun fact: the fork lifts cost $400,000.
Once the facility is built it will be the only facility like it in the state of Idaho or the region as a whole.
The Hagadone Corporation says this took years of planning but when it's done it will bring millions of additional dollars to Coeur d’Alene’s community and improved access to the lake.