Harm one "hair" of it, and you could be in for a very painful experience.
The Virginia Department of Forestry (DOF) is warning people about the venomous Puss Caterpillar.
According to a Facebook post by the DOF, the "hairs" of this caterpillar are actually venomous spines that cause a painful reaction if touched.
WUSA9 talked with Dr. Floyd Shockley, Collections Manager for the Department of Entomology at the National Museum of Natural History.
He said the sting from a puss caterpillar is similar to touching hot metal, but reactions to the sting vary.
"Most people when they have a severe reaction liken it to getting up against hot metal, and it does leave kind of a sear mark in the shape of the caterpillar in some cases," said Shockley.
He said the caterpillar's sting is unique because it's a diffuse sting. "It's not just one poke," Shockely said. "You get dozens to hundreds of pokes all at once."
According to the DOF, the caterpillars eat oak and elm leaves, but they can be found in parks or near structures. If you find the caterpillar, leave it alone and let its natural enemies control their populations— there are a number of other insects that will prey on them at different stages of their life cycle.
