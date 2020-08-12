Half-acre brush fire 100 percent contained near Liberty Lake

A brush fire on the state line near Liberty Lake is 100 percent contained after burning a half-acre.
According to Spokane Valley Fire, a 911 caller reported seeing smoke around 12:51 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Department of Natural Resources was first on scene and ordered a fire plane that was called off once ground crews arrived.
Spokane Valley Fire said no one was injured and no homes were threatened. An investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing.
Spokane Valley Fire Department would like to remind people that a burn ban remains in effect in Spokane County and that unauthorized open burning and recreational fires are restricted.
