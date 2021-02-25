SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Washington Economic Development Association (WEDA), National Development Council (NDC) and leaders of the Washington Small Business Recovery Working Group are urging small businesses and non-profits to act now to secure a forgivable Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan.
WEDA reports that nearly half of the funds have been allocated as of February 21, and only 33 days remain to find a lender, apply for, and secure a forgivable loan.
WEDA and its economic development partners are making sure Washingtonians know “PPP is Back & Better,” and that SmallBizHelpWA.com will help them navigate available resources.
Since the PPP funding became available on January 11, 2021, over 35,000 Washington non-profits and small businesses have received $3.4 billion in funding. This amount is just over half of the $6 billion goal, which would help the state as it competes with other states for more federal relief. WEDA says "time is of the essence".
Businesses interested in this assistance should:
- Find a lender at SmallBizHelpWA.com
- Attend an upcoming free webinar to learn more:
- SBA Round 2 COVID-19 Relief: How To Apply – February 26, 10 – 11:30 a.m.
- PPP Loan Forgiveness: Instructions and Guidance – March 5, 10 – 11:30 a.m.
- Bookmark SmallBizHelpWA.com and track new events added to the calendar
WEDA also outlines the numbers for the state below:
Washington:
# of Washington state businesses participating in Round 2 of PPP: 35,798 (1.8% of US total)
Value of PPP funding secured by WA applicants: $3.46 billion (57.6% of our goal – and 2.4% of US total!)
Nationwide:
# of businesses participating in Round 2 of PPP: 1,918,663
Value of PPP funding secured by applicants: $140.2 billion
Average loan size: $73,000 (Down significantly from the 2020 loan average of $101,000)
“PPP is truly “Back & Better,” and we need to push hard so Washington state gets its fair share of funding for struggling small businesses and non-profits, particularly those in underserved communities,” said Mary Jean Ryan, Chair, Washington Small Business Recovery Working Group.
“Washington state’s progress with tapping this round of PPP funds could not have been realized without the incredible work of economic development organizations, ports, local governments, as well as tribal, educational, community and business groups, and especially lending leaders. We must continue expanding the reach of existing resources so Washington small businesses and non-profits can fully tap this resource,” said Suzanne Dale Estey, Executive Director, Washington Economic Development association.
“Lenders are ready to go now to help employers get these resources. Use www.smallbizhelpwa.com to find a lender and help us help you and your community,” said Chuck Depew, West Team Leader, National Development Council.
