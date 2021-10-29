Showers and winds taper off mid-day, with gradual clearing expected by this afternoon.
Clearing skies will lead to chilly overnight lows in the mid to upper 20's and low 30's.
The weekend is shaping up nicely, with a nice mix of sun and clouds and daytime highs that will check in right at average.
Your "Trick-or- Treat" forecast looks perfect, but chilly! Temperatures at 4pm will start out in the low 50's, but drop into the low 40's and upper 30's by 8 pm. So bundle up your ghost and goblins and have a great weekend.