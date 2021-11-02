SPOKANE, Wash. - The residents of a Spokane home received a visit from an unwelcome trick-or-treater around 5:30 p.m. Halloween evening. The intruder, an 11-time convicted felon wielding a handgun, was not known to the occupants of the home when he allegedly kicked in their door.
The home's residents told police the man, 37-year-old Travis C. Thompson, threatened them with his gun and discharged at least one round which did not hit anyone.
They also said Thompson made off with one of their guns when he fled the home. Police believe he may have been looking for someone else when he broke into the home.
Spokane police were able to locate Thompson in his vehicle within three hours of the incident.
After obtaining a search warrant for Thompson's car, police found the stolen firearm as well as other evidence linking him to the burglary.
Thompson was booked into Spokane County Jail on first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm and theft of a firearm.