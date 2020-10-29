Halloween House in Spokane Valley still on this year

Halloween is just a few days away, and if you're searching for a fun Halloween house to visit, look no further than Spokane Valley.
Meet Chris Sheppard, she's known as the "Queen of Halloween." Every year, she sets up 68 blow-up decorations, more than 1,000 pumpkins, and tons of lights. This year, Chris said she was a little worried that trick-or-treating might not happen.
"It was pretty scary, they were canceling it left and right, but I figured as long as we all wore masks, I think it'll all be fine" Chris Sheppard said.
If you're heading to Halloween houses like this one, the CDC, and Queen Chris, are asking your follow some rules:
- Avoid direct contact with other trick-or-treaters
- Give out treats outdoors, if possible
- Set up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to take
- Wash hands before handling treats
"We're hopeful that kids will still come out and be safe, wear the masks, and enjoy Halloween," Sheppard said.
If you want to see Chris Sheppard's decorated home, her address is 1722 S Bettman Rd, Spokane Valley.
