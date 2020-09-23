SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s the question on the minds of parents and every child, is trick-or-treating going to happen this year? For those in Washington, there isn't a clear answer yet. Gov. Jay Inslee's office said the governor is discussing with health officials and a decision has not been made.
However, if you live in Idaho, it's a different story. Gov. Brad Little's office said no restrictions are being put on trick-or-treating, but the state does want people to follow the CDC's guidelines when planning their activities.
Little's office said carving pumpkins with family members is a low risk activity, but going door-to-door for candy is a high risk activity. The CDC says the best practice for going out is maintaining a 6-foot distance and wearing a mask.
Now for those of you passing out candy at home, Seattle Children’s Hospital says the best thing you can do is put candy in pre-packaged bags instead of letting kids pick their own candy. Doing so will help minimize cross-contamination.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.