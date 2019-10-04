Halloweentown in alive in the Pacific Northwest

The Halloween spirit is in the air especially in St. Helens, Oregon and they do not take Halloween season lightly.
If you are a fan of the Disney Channel movie Halloweentown you'll recognize this town. According to the City of St. Helens, the movie was filmed there in 1998, and more than 20 years later, the town is still celebrating the movie's legacy.
The town hosts "Spirit of Halloweentown" every October, all month long.
The plaza is decorated out exactly like the movie complete with a giant pumpkin.
Tourists can explore the town, go on ghost tours and reminisce in the nostalgia of a childhood movie.
If you don't manage to spot Marnie or Kalabar on a visit, you might be lucky enough to catch a cab with Benny in his Psychic Cab.
