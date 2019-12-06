Update: Hamilton Ave. is reopening after a gas leak that led to three dorms and over 1,300 students being evacuated at Gonzaga University on Friday.
Previous coverage:
SPOKANE, Wash. - A natural gas leak has led to some dorms at Gonzaga University being evacuated, in addition to some traffic closures Friday morning.
The Spokane Fire Department is responding to the hazmat situation on Hamilton Ave. and E. Cataldo Ave. involving a one-inch, high-pressure gas leak at GU after a gas-line was struck by construction equipment.
Three dorm buildings have been evacuated. Fire crews are on scene, and a strip of Hamilton has been blocked off. SFD Chief Brian Schaeffer says crews are hoping to have the scene cleared soon.
Spokane Police say commuters should be prepared for road closures and slowdowns in the area of Hamilton and Springfield as fire and Avista crews work to address the issue. The city will be placing barricades to re-route traffic in the meantime. Avoid the area if possible.
KHQ has a reporter at the scene looking for more info.
