Can't wait until next year for the premiere of "Hamilton" in Spokane? Lucky for you, Disney Plus will be fast-tracking the premiere of the filmed Broadway production over a year early.
"Hamilton," an 11-time Tony Award, GRAMMY Award, Oliver Award and Pulitzer-Prize winning stage musical, will premiere exclusively on Disney Plus on July 3, 2020, according to Disney.
Hamilton is produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jeffrey Seller and Thomas Kail - who also is the director.
Shout it to the rooftops! The original Broadway production of @HamiltonMusical, filmed LIVE onstage at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, is now coming exclusively to @DisneyPlus this July 3rd. #Hamilfilm pic.twitter.com/sBTgaKKtB5— Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) May 12, 2020
“No other artistic work in the last decade has had the cultural impact of ‘Hamilton’—an inspiring and captivating tale told and performed in a powerfully creative way. In light of the extraordinary challenges facing our world, this story about leadership, tenacity, hope, love and the power of people to unite against the forces of adversity is both relevant and impactful,” said Robert A. Iger, Executive Chairman of The Walt Disney Company. “We are thrilled to bring this phenomenon to Disney+ on the eve of Independence Day, and we have the brilliant Lin-Manuel Miranda and the team behind ‘Hamilton’ to thank for allowing us to do so more than a year before planned.”
The production was filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016, featuring Tony Award winners Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; and Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr. The cast also includes several Tony Award nominees and many more.
“I’m so proud of how beautifully Tommy Kail has brought ‘Hamilton’ to the screen. He’s given everyone who watches this film the best seat in the house,” said Miranda. “I’m so grateful to Disney and Disney+ for reimagining and moving up our release to July 4th weekend of this year, in light of the world turning upside down. I’m so grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I’m so glad that we’re able to make it happen. I’m so proud of this show. I can’t wait for you to see it.”
The release of the filmed production could perhaps give a taste of the performance to Spokanites, with Hamilton scheduled to make its premiere next year at the First Interstate Center for the Arts for four weeks.
