SPOKANE, Wash. - On Saturday, Sept. 10, firefighters from Spokane Fire Department (SFD) and Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) urgently responded to reports of a fire at Felts Field Spokane Airport just after 6 p.m.
On scene, a hangar was reported to be smoking, with visible flames. A second-alarm was called for additional resources sent to the Rutter Road location.
See our image collection from viewers:
Spokane International Airport Marketing & Public Affairs director, Todd Woodard, says the hangar is privately owned, and thus the total extent of damage is not known. However, investigation into the incident showed the fire was accidentally and caused by spontaneous combustion of oily rags.
NOTE: Spontaneous combustion of oily rags is fairly common and occurs when rags covered in oil, turpentine, stains, or varnishes begin to oxidize as they begin to dry. The process generates heat, and if the heat is generated faster than it is released, the cloth acts as a perfect wick to set alight.
The best way to handle oily rags is to lay them out flat on an non-flammable surface, weighing them down. Do not ball them up or stack them, as doing so will increase the heat buildup.
After they are dry, either dispose of them via private contractor, or store them for disposal in an airtight metal container. Cover the rag in a solution of water and a detergent that breaks down oil, storing it in a cool place until there is a hazmat disposal event. Do not open the container or add more hazardous materials to it before disposal. Learn more HERE.
Woodard thanks the crews who responded to the fire, expressing appreciation for the incredibly prompt and professional response by both SFD and SVFD.
While en route to the fire, a major accident involving Valley Truck 21 and two additional vehicles was reported at the intersection of Trent and Fancher.
Washington State Patrol and SVFD are investigating the incident, and the cause remains unknown at this time. However, reports of road closure even after 9 p.m. on Saturday came from callers passing through the area.
SVFD Public Information Officer, Julie Happy, reports no one was injured in the crash. Further details are not available at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates!
Last updated: Sept. 12 at 5 p.m.
A fire reported in a hangar at Felts Field Spokane Airport prompted a heavy response from Spokane Fire Department (SFD) and Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD), just after 6 p.m. on Saturday.
The details and cause of the fire are unknown at this time. Crews remain on scene at this time.
While responding to the fire, a major accident on Trent and Fancher was reported, involving multiple vehicles, including a fire engine.
The extent of injuries and number of vehicles involved is not known at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates!