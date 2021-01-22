Former Atlanta Braves outfielder Hank Aaron has passed away at the age of 86.
Aaron played in 25 All Star Games and won a World Series.
An MLB Hall of Famer who played 21 seasons for Atlanta, Aaron held the MLB record for career home runs for 33 years, and still holds several MLB records.
He hit 24 or more home runs every year from 1955 to 1973 and is one of only two players to hit 30 or more home runs in a season at least 15 times. He finished his career with 755 home runs and 3,771 hits.
