The city of Spokane turns 139 on Sunday, after its founding on Nov. 29, 1881!
According to the Spokane Historic Preservation Office, James Nettle Glover was the first known resident of what was then called 'Spokane Falls.' The city was officially incorporated on Nov. 29, 1881.
Spokane was a prime location for growth in the Inland Northwest, as it produced an abundance of timber, fertile soil for farming, water energy, and connected directly by train to Ceour d'Alene Idaho for gold mining.
Spokane saw extreme growth since its incorporation, quickly becoming the second largest city in Washington state.
The city also played host to the World's Fair Expo in 1974 increasing its national recognition. The city also hosts Hoopfest as the largest 3 on 3 basketball tournament in the world, played yearly.
Many other things make Spokane the memorable city that it is, and it is our pleasure to be able to call this place our home. Happy Birthday Spokane!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.